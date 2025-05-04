Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Nova by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 262,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,710,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,541,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nova by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nova from $310.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.60.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $202.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $154.00 and a one year high of $289.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.70.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). Nova had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $194.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

