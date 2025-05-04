Barclays PLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of YPF opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. As a group, analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

YPF has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.