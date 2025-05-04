Barclays PLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,306.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.01 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HONE shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

