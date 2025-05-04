Barclays PLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 52,104 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of AXL stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.70.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.