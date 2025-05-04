Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Beatriz V. Infante sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $176,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,526.40. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $1,117,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,505.66. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,758 shares of company stock worth $5,286,708. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of LQDT opened at $32.07 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.42 million, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

