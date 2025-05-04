Barclays PLC Purchases 10,116 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Prothena alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Prothena by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Prothena by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.07. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prothena from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRTA

Prothena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.