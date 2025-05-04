Barclays PLC Purchases 4,888 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,720,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after buying an additional 174,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 990,200 shares in the company, valued at $21,863,616. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $712.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.32. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $394.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

