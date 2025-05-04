Barclays PLC Purchases 9,080 Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

Read Our Latest Report on FIHL

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.