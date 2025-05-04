Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its stake in Ameresco by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameresco news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,758.50. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,234.48. This represents a 5.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 80,808 shares of company stock valued at $785,274 and sold 40,085 shares valued at $843,378. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

NYSE AMRC opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $631.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $532.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

