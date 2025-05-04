Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ArriVent BioPharma were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 183.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $724.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ArriVent BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AVBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AVBP has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArriVent BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About ArriVent BioPharma



ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

