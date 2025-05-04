Barclays PLC Reduces Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $19,618,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,135,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after buying an additional 381,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NFE stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,016.21. This trade represents a 2.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

