Barclays PLC Sells 687 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MATW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 551.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 797.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 1,865.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

MATW stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.07. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $427.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.62 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.76%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

