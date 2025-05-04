Best Defense Stocks To Watch Today – May 2nd

Get alerts:

Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Citigroup are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the design, development and production of military equipment, weapons systems and defense-related technologies. They typically benefit from government defense budgets and long-term contracts, offering relatively stable revenue streams while remaining sensitive to political and geopolitical shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,467,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732,439. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.51.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $469.03. The company had a trading volume of 991,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,615. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $458.96 and its 200-day moving average is $488.91. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.68. 5,697,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,380,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

