Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Head-To-Head Review

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Dividends

AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. AllianceBernstein pays out 86.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blue Owl Capital pays out 423.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AllianceBernstein is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AllianceBernstein and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 4 2 0 2.33 Blue Owl Capital 0 4 9 0 2.69

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus target price of $37.67, suggesting a potential downside of 9.85%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus target price of $23.56, suggesting a potential upside of 27.89%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.

19.3% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AllianceBernstein has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 9.46% 17.88% 17.87% Blue Owl Capital 4.77% 20.82% 11.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Blue Owl Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $458.42 million 10.09 $423.37 million $3.72 11.23 Blue Owl Capital $2.30 billion 12.34 $109.58 million $0.17 108.35

AllianceBernstein has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Owl Capital. AllianceBernstein is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Owl Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats AllianceBernstein on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities. The firm employs quantitative analysis along with long-term purchases, short-term purchases, trading, short sales, margin transactions, option strategies including writing covered options, uncovered options and spread strategies to make its investments. The firm obtains external research to complement its in-house research. The firm was formerly known as Alliance Capital Management Holding LP. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1967 and is based in Nashville,Tennessee.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. Blue Owl Capital Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.