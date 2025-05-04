BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s previous close.
TXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$39.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.19.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Price Performance
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Torex Gold Resources
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.