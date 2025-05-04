BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s previous close.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$39.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.19.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$43.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$18.79 and a 12-month high of C$49.07.

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

