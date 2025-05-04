Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,826 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 807.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNL opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.03. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

