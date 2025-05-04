Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) PT at $50.33

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on Darling Ingredients

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $1,097,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 535.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.