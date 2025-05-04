Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Price Target at $129.00

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

Diageo Trading Up 1.8 %

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $113.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $144.27.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.