Brokerages Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) PT at $60.41

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of DT stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90.

In related news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. This trade represents a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,380,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $204,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,284,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,209,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $73,906,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

