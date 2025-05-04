Brokerages Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) PT at $60.41

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.41.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace
Dynatrace Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace
In related news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. This trade represents a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,380,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $204,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,284,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,209,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $73,906,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.