Brokerages Set HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) PT at $13.00

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

HONE has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29,066 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 40.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 194.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $512.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.60.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.01 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

