Brokerages Set HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) PT at $13.00

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
HONE has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.
Shares of HONE stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $512.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.60.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.01 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.
