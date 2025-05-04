Brokerages Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) PT at $10.00

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXM. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31.

In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,879.68. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,807,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,073,000 after buying an additional 2,851,106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,792,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,477,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,728,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 65,897 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.