Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

