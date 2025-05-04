Bull Oak Capital LLC Purchases 232 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $435.28 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.