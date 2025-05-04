Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
BURBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Burberry Group
Burberry Group Stock Performance
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Further Reading
