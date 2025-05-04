Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Cabaletta Bio worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period.

CABA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.44. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

