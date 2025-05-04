Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given New C$116.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by UBS Group from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CP. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$119.62.

CP opened at C$103.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$103.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.78. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.60 and a one year high of C$119.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

