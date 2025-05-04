Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$121.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$119.62.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.9 %
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.