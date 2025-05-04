Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$121.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$119.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.9 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

CP stock opened at C$103.53 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.60 and a 12 month high of C$119.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$103.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$106.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.