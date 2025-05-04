Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 230,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 70,004 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 38,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

CCBG opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $636.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.37. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $40.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

