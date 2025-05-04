CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTRE

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.