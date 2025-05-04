Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$150.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$150.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CJT shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Cormark decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th.

TSE:CJT opened at C$84.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$83.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$107.21. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$69.60 and a 1 year high of C$144.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 982.53%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

