Casino Stocks To Follow Today – May 2nd

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, and MGM Resorts International are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate casinos, resorts, and other gaming venues. They give investors exposure to the gaming and hospitality industry, where revenues depend on consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends, and regulatory policies. Like other leisure‐sector equities, casino stocks can be cyclical and sensitive to economic conditions and changes in gaming regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.35. 452,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,458. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,133.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.25 and its 200 day moving average is $252.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,239,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,771,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,443. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Recommended Stories