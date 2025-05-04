Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Caterpillar from $430.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $323.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.53. The company has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,085.21. This represents a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.