Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.75) per share and revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. On average, analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CLDX opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $47.00.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.
