Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.75) per share and revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. On average, analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

CLDX opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLDX

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.