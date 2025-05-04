Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Sells 4,800 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $435.28 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.93 and its 200 day moving average is $411.07.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Microsoft from $502.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

