Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Amundi increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $34.60 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CENT. Truist Financial downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,267.46. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

