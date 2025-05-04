Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Century Aluminum worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,019.17. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $17.29 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $25.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. StockNews.com cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.