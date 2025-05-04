Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHTR. Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.35.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $385.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $261.76 and a 1-year high of $415.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

