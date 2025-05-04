Children’s Place (PLCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Children’s Place to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $374.32 million for the quarter.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.95). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4,732.98%. The firm had revenue of $380.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.38) EPS.

Children’s Place stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Children’s Place has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

