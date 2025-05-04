Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Holdings Increased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,472,000 after purchasing an additional 141,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth about $3,544,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 136,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 37,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 70.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $39.86 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.94). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $789.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMPR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,296. This trade represents a 32.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

