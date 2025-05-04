Colliers International Group (CIGI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $121.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.36. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average of $134.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIGI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIGI

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.