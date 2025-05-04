Colliers International Group (CIGI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Colliers International Group Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ CIGI opened at $121.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.36. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average of $134.34.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.
