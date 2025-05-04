Comparing Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) & JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.7%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynex Capital pays out 264.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Dynex Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $547.31 million 2.02 -$79.98 million ($1.87) -8.10 Dynex Capital $108.02 million 10.85 $113.90 million $0.77 15.82

Dynex Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynex Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties -26.22% -7.26% -2.74% Dynex Capital 35.65% -2.24% -0.30%

Volatility and Risk

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for JBG SMITH Properties and Dynex Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 2 0 0 0 1.00 Dynex Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.68%. Dynex Capital has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 5.36%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats JBG SMITH Properties on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets. The Commercial segment rents to federal government tenants. The Other segment relates to development assets, corporate entities, land assets for which are the ground lessor and the elimination of inter-segment activity. The company was founded on October 27, 2016, and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

