Comparing INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF) & Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF – Get Free Report) and Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
65.3% of Twin Disc shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Twin Disc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares INLIF and Twin Disc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INLIF
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Twin Disc
|2.92%
|4.24%
|2.09%
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INLIF
|$14.52 million
|1.21
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Twin Disc
|$321.40 million
|0.31
|$10.99 million
|$0.67
|10.45
Twin Disc has higher revenue and earnings than INLIF.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for INLIF and Twin Disc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INLIF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Twin Disc
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Twin Disc has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.43%. Given Twin Disc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Twin Disc is more favorable than INLIF.
Summary
Twin Disc beats INLIF on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About INLIF
INLIF Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. Its products include: Three-axis robot, Five-axis robot and bull head type manipulator. The company was founded on January 4, 2023 and is headquartered in Quanzhou, China.
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides third-party manufactured products. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributor network to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial marine, patrol, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, agriculture, recycling, construction, oil and gas, and industrial markets. The company was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Receive News & Ratings for INLIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INLIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.