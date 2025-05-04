Comparing NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) and NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and NEXGEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -13.68% -10.09% -6.60% NEXGEL -52.60% -71.19% -34.79%

Risk & Volatility

Inari Medical has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEXGEL has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 12 2 0 2.14 NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inari Medical and NEXGEL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Inari Medical currently has a consensus price target of $69.22, suggesting a potential downside of 13.44%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than NEXGEL.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of NEXGEL shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Inari Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of NEXGEL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inari Medical and NEXGEL”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $493.63 million 9.48 -$1.64 million ($1.35) -59.24 NEXGEL $8.69 million 2.34 -$3.16 million ($0.50) -5.32

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXGEL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inari Medical beats NEXGEL on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

