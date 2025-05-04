Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Concord Medical Services Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CCM opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

