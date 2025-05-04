Contrasting Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) and HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Magnolia Oil & Gas and HKN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 2 8 5 0 2.20 HKN 0 0 0 0 0.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $27.21, suggesting a potential upside of 27.65%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than HKN.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of HKN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and HKN”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.35 billion 3.07 $388.30 million $2.01 10.61 HKN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than HKN.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and HKN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 27.82% 20.74% 14.23% HKN N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats HKN on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About HKN

HKN, Inc. operates as an independent energy company. The company owns an oilfield emulsion breaking technology that purifies oilfield emulsions by breaking and separating the emulsions into oil, water, and solids. It also holds non-operated oil and gas leases and mineral interests in properties located in the Bakken and Niobrara shale oil plays; and rights to acreage in the Permian Basin of Texas. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

