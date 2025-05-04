Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 43,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 32,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 5.5 %

CLB stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $577.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. Core Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

