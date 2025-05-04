Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

