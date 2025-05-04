Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance
NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $771.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($18.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($166.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.
