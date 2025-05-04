Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $771.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($18.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($166.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51,766 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 658.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118,275 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

