Crescent Energy (CRGY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Crescent Energy to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $937.55 million for the quarter.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 20,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. The trade was a 8.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 24,932 shares of company stock valued at $263,219 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Williams Trading set a $16.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

