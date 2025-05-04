Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $66.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.43, but opened at $28.17. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Criteo shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 816,925 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRTO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 7,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $332,979.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,052 shares in the company, valued at $22,346,334.52. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $96,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,980.50. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,145 shares of company stock worth $1,031,391. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Criteo by 31.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80,424 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 40.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,887,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

